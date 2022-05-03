Letter: ‘Shame on’ state leaders for not reviewing how the Holocaust is taught in schools

To the Editor,

April 28 was Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is disappointing that the New York State Legislature failed to pass legislation which would have looked into how the New York public schools are teaching students about this past history. Many students belonging to today’s generation in high school and college have little or no understanding of how Nazi Germany during World War 2 murdered more than 6 million Jews.

Shame on state Assemblymember Helene Weinstein, the chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, for refusing to allow this bill out of her committee so it could move on to the full 150-member State Assembly for a vote.

The silence of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand in not endorsing this critical piece of legislation was an abdication of their respective leadership on this critical issue.

Larry Penner