Letter: Republicans defense of guns doesn’t add up

To the Editor,

When we the people try to implement gun safety reform to keep guns from going into the wrong hands, to stop the mass shootings and decrease gun violence, GOP reps and pundits falsely say, “They’re coming to take your guns, they’re coming to take our guns.”

Well, how can you take something away from someone which they do not already have?? In other words: If a person does not have a gun and is rightfully blocked from getting a gun, how is that taking guns away from that person who did not and does not have a gun to begin with??

Just stop and think, and let’s cut the nonsense.

Michael S. Wilbekin