Letter: Mitch McConnell should be subpoenaed over SCOTUS comments

To the Editor,

Mitch McConnell called for a slow and careful vetting of President Biden’s SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but then vowed to give her a fair hearing. Thanks to multiple reports exposing McConnell’s hypocrisy, chronicling where just hours after Antonin Scalia’s untimely death he refused to hold a SCOTUS confirmation hearing; he blocked then President Obama from filling the seat just eight months before Election Day, claiming “There’s not enough time, we’re waiting for the next president.”

I remind everyone of one question I’ve had since 2016 aimed toward him: “How do you know the next president will be Republican (unless there’s a fix somewhere)?”

See, at that time, if Obama’s nominee was confirmed to fill that vacant SCOTUS seat, that would for the first time in U.S. history, have changed the balance of the court to a 5-4 Democratic majority. McConnell knew this and hence the reason why he held the SCOTUS seat hostage exclusively for a Republican — Trump.

And since Trump got into office, not once, not twice, but three times McConnell rushed every Trump nominee to confirmation where the entire process only took 1-2 months, boasting “We’re gonna plow this thing through.” In addition, we’ve seen McConnell flip-flopping to continue aiding and abetting Trump to his benefit, from tampering with the justice system to other crimes currently under investigation by the Jan. 6 Committee and other prosecutors.

I hope and await subpoenas to soon be served upon McConnell; he needs to answer to these serious issues and infractions.

Michael Wilbekin