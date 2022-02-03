Letter: Mayor Adams we need a soccer stadium in the South Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

To the Editor,

The following is an open letter run at the author’s request.

The 161st Street Business Improvement District needs help. It is asking Mayor Adams to convene a “Soccer Stadium Summit” to end the deadlock that has prevented a stadium from being built in the South Bronx.

The BID’s ask will take the form of an open letter to Mayor Adams in the Bronx Times.

“We have been promised a stadium for eight years. We’ve held town hall meetings, conducted surveys and urged the local pro team to meet with us and develop a plan. But our efforts to work with NYCFC towards a stadium have been ignored. So, we are calling on His Honor to convene a summit where the city, the team and the community can develop a plan that would benefit everyone,” said Dr. Cary Goodman, the BID’s executive director.

Goodman noted that soccer is the No. 1 sport globally, and that New York City, a global capital, does not have a stadium dedicated to the sport.

“We have tennis stadia, basketball and hockey arenas as well as Citifield and Yankee Stadium,” said Goodman. “We need a soccer stadium that would appeal to the international community that is New York City.”

The BID’s three surveys over eight years show significant local support for a stadium that pays taxes, includes a female team, has a dome and which is partially owned by the people who live in, work in, own businesses in, own property in and serve the neighborhood.

Dr. Cary Goodman