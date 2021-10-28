Letter: Gjonaj leaving office is a real loss

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

I would like to praise Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office on their quick response to garbage left all summer near Westchester and Burr avenues, creating a health hazard. The NYC Department of Sanitation was not responsible for this garbage. The garbage has been picked due to the quick response from his office.

This is not the first time as a homeowner that I have had to call for their help, i.e., street construction equipment being left in front of homes in our area.

It is with great sadness that Councilman Gjonaj is not running again. This is a great loss to our area. I have lived in this neighborhood for 60 years, and have never seen such regard for our welfare.

Marie Romer