Letter: Enjoy National Banana Split Day

To the Editor, You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream. Take a day off from worrying about cholesterol, triglycerides and your weight. Treat yourself, beat the heat and humidity by going to your favorite local ice cream parlor and order a banana split. Tuesday, Aug. 25, is National Banana Split Day. It was invented by 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist David Evans Strickler at his Latrobe, Pennsylvania store’s soda fountain in 1904. The cost for this tasty treat was 10 cents which was twice the price of any other ice cream sundae.

Why not have an all ice cream diner? Enjoy a couple of scopes of your favorite ice cream. It should be properly served in a long dish sometimes called a boat. The banana is cut in half lengthwise with three scopes of ice cream in between. Tradition has scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry but many substitute other flavors.

Add some hot fudge, whipped cream, crushed nuts, maraschino cherries and other toppings. It will put a smile on your face and bring back childhood memories of when you frequented Jahns Ice Cream Parlor or another favorite ice cream emporium. The original Jahns Ice cream Parlor opened in 1897 in Mott Haven followed decades later in Eastchester, Fordham and other neighborhoods around Brooklyn and Queens.