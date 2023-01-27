Letter: Eisenhower letter is inaccurate

To the Editor,

In response to Larry Penner’s letter to the editor, “Stop feeding our industrial military complex,” Eisenhower could not possibly have made his farewell speech in 1953 because that was the year he assumed office — it was in 1961.

Mr. Penner also ignores inconvenient facts. Eisenhower was part of the contingent that brutally routed the Bonus Expeditionary Force from the mud flats of Anacostia in 1932.

Mr. Penner talks about the Vietnam War. He ignores the fact that Eisenhower sent troops to Vietnam in the mid-1950s to protect the French missionaries.

Nat Weiner