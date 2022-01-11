Letter: Disappointed in Biaggi for not helping

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

To the Editor,

The following is an open letter sent to state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi.

When you first won election, I contacted your office on behalf of the Korony American Legion Post 253 Auxiliary to send boxes to our deployed military. We needed help with postage — each white box is now $21.15. Last year, we sent 303 boxes to Afghanistan for a total of $6,060. These boxes are sent in memory of my nephew Christian Engeldrum who was killed in Iraq on No. 11, 2004, and Korony dedicated their packages to the troops’ program in his memory. Since then we have sent 9,082 boxes.

Your office told me to contact Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she handles that, not you. I emailed back that I was sorry to have wasted your and their time, and I was sorry you wasted our time. God is watching all of us. As long as God gives me breath and strength, and in memory of my nephew, we at the auxiliary will not forget our military.

We were able to send 92 boxes this Christmas thanks to our great community and St. Benedict’s School, the mothers’ club at Iona Prep and some very special angels — including the FDNY.

So, I wish you well in all you do and my God be gracious, loving and forgiving to all of us.

Catherine Praino