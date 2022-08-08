Letter: City Council should extend library hours for those in need of cooling

To the Editor,

During the many hot summer days, NYC opens up cooling centers to assist New Yorkers with excessive heat. Many seniors and others are frequent visitors to their local library. In too many cases, they don’t open until noon, close by 6 p.m. or remain closed Saturdays and Sundays. With a $100 billion-plus municipal budget, surely a few million dollars can be found for extending library hours. Why not have all libraries open seven days per week, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. during the summer?

Seniors, retirees, students and others would be appreciative. Elected officials who find the funding are welcome to have their local library post signs by the entrance that “these longer hours are thanks to funding provided by your local councilmember.”

This just might be the incentive for councilmembers to do the right thing and find the funding necessary to take advantage of this underutilized asset.

Larry Penner