Letter: Bronx public transit celebrates 59 years in existence

July marks the 59th anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. he success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments, which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9, 1964 he signed the “Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964” into law. Subsequently, this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.

Millions of Americans including many residing in the Bronx today on a daily basis utilize various public transportation alternatives. They include local and express bus, para transit, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional single occupancy vehicles. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson.

Depending upon where you live, consider the public transportation alternative. Try riding a local or express bus, commuter van, ferry, light rail, commuter rail or subway.

Liberty Lines Bronx Express and New York Bus previously provided express service between the Bronx and Manhattan. NYC transferred their franchise agreements to the MTA under a master lease and operating agreement in 2005. This included both equipment and bus facilities. The action resulted in the creation of MTA Bus.

Fast forward to today. Fortunately, we have the MTA and its various operating agencies, including NYC Transit subway, bus and Staten Island Railway, Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road, MTA Bus and Westchester Bee Line Bus.

Using MTA Metro or OMNY cards provides free transfers between the subway and bus. This has eliminated the old two fare zones making public transportation an even better bargain. Purchasing a monthly Metro-North or MTA subway/bus pass reduces the cost per ride and provides virtually unlimited trips.

In many cases, employers can offer transit checks which help subsidizes a portion of the costs. Utilize this and reap the benefits. It supports a cleaner environment.

Many employers now allow employees to telecommute and work from home. Others use alternative work schedules which afford staff the ability to avoid rush-hour gridlock. This saves travel time and can improve mileage per gallon. Join a car or van pool to share the costs of commuting.

The ability to travel from home to workplace, school, shopping, entertainment, medical, library, etc., is a factor when moving to a new neighborhood. Economically successful communities are not 100% dependent on automobiles as the sole means of mobility. Seniors, students and low and middle income people need these transportation alternatives. Investment in public transportation today contributes to economic growth, employment and a stronger economy. Dollar for dollar, it is one of the best investments we can make.

Larry Penner