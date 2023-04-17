Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be aware of work zones and state DOT thanks you

By Craig Ruyle
02- 06.29.2018 Bruckner Expwy Median Barrier Demolition_v3
Construction for the The Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project began December 2019.
Photo courtesy NYC DOT

To the Editor,

Construction season is now underway. As the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to build and enhance our transportation infrastructure throughout NYC and across the state in 2023, I want to urge the public to help us keep our workers safe.

In the Bronx, we are advancing a number of large projects that are bringing tremendous benefits to the public, such as the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project, an unprecedented state investment that is enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the South Bronx while also improving the quality of life for residents. 

Huge projects like this take hundreds and hundreds of workers to get the job done. These are husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, children, sisters and brothers. All their family members want them to return home safely after work each night, and we at DOT do, too.

The public has a critical role to play in work zone safety. Slow down and drive carefully in work zones. Remember, our workers’ lives are depending upon you!

Craig Ruyle

