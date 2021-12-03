Letter: Author not telling the whole story about infrastructure

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor, I wholeheartedly agree with the main point of Larry Penner’s letter in the Dec. 3 edition of the Bronx Times, that we cannot continue to be a debtor nation without serious consequences. But, yet again, the author does not tell the whole story. Biden, Schumer and Pelosi may have been the leading Democrats pushing the infrastructure bill but they are not the only ones. The author — whose political views appear to run Republican/Libertarian — conveniently neglects to mention that some Democrats voted against the bill and some Republicans voted for it. Why is the author silent about the Republicans that voted for the bill? Doesn’t the author care enough about his opinion pieces to stop telling half truths and omit those facts that are inconvenient to his opinion? Nat Weiner