Letter: A tribute to Liz Engeldrum

To the Editor,

Liz Engeldrum, wife of the late Don Engeldrum, passed away this past July. Liz and Don were mainstays in the Throggs Neck community for many, many years. Their involvement in our community was legendary. In fact, Liz served on the board of the Throggs Neck BID (Business Improvement District) up until her untimely death. She helped to implement many improvements along East Tremont, including better street lighting, more security cameras and a return of the holiday lights.

For 28 years, Liz’s other true passion was the Bronx Zoo. She was a docent there every Wednesday, rain or shine, and mentored many new volunteers. Most of all, she loved the Congo and the gorillas. She enjoyed talking to visitors about the gorillas and each gorilla’s particular trait.

A donation page has been set up by the Wildlife Conservation Society in Liz’s name to honor her memory and her extraordinary service to the Bronx Zoo. The donations will be used for a memorial plaque on a bench in the Congo gorilla section. If you would like to donate, please go to the website https://secure.wsc.org/donate/memory-liz-engeldrum. Any amount is a good amount. And when you visit the Congo you can sit on Liz’s bench and enjoy the gorillas just as Liz did. I’m sure Liz will be smiling down on you.

Peggy Vega