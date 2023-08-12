Lehman College names Jorge Silva-Puras interim provost

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Lehman College proudly announces Jorge Silva-Puras as its new interim provost.

Silva-Puras is the interim dean at the CUNY School of Professional Studies, was provost at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and taught business and entrepreneurship courses for several years at Hostos Community College and CUNY SPS.

“I know that interim provost Silva-Puras will lead us through a strong transition from Provost Peter Nwosu to next fall when we complete our search for a permanent provost,” said Lehman College President Fernando Delgado. “Jorge’s experience at CUNY, as provost, and in government and the private sector equips him with a wide range of skills that will benefit our campus and the community.”

Before beginning his career in higher education, Silva-Puras worked in government for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as the federal government with the U.S. Small Business Administration. He is an attorney who worked for multiple Fortune 500 companies before moving to the public sector.

“I look forward to listening and learning from our faculty, students and staff; strengthening the areas where we excel, and working with others in places that need improvement,” said Silva-Puras. “Some of my most rewarding career experiences have been teaching, so I look forward to facilitating the continuous improvement of Lehman’s superb teaching and learning tradition.”

Silva-Puras has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business and the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico, and a bachelor’s in political science from Yale.

The new interim provost will take over on Aug. 17.

