Legal Hand hosts free resume building workshop for Bronxites

On April 10, Legal Hand hosted a resume building workshop in the Bronx with Levern Coger-Sanchez, a professional with over 30 years of experience in tailoring resumes for success.

Topics of instruction included self-assessment, research, crafting marketing materials, networking, formatting guidelines, elevator pitches and more. Attendees were also given the opportunity to ask questions, give their inputs and experiences.

Workshops will be every Wednesday and are free and open to all at the new Legal Hand location in the Bronx.

