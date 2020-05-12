Coronavirus

Learn how to create a spa-like experience at home during a Zoom massage class

Photo via Getty Images

By Emily Davenport

Learn how to give yourself a top-notch hand and foot massage at an upcoming Zoom event.

The West 13th Street Alliance is hosting a Do-It-Yourself Hand and Foot Massage class at 6:30 p.m. on May 13. The class will be lead by Nina Priya David, MA via the Zoom app.

David is certified in Reiki, Reflexology and Natural Foods and serves as a teacher at Integral Yoga. During the 1-hour session, participants will learn simple hand and foot massage techniques that you can do on yourself. Suggestions will also be given for how to create a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere with items that are readily available in your home.

The event is free, however you must RSVP to participate. Participants can also opt to an audio-only experience.

To RSVP, contact Wayne Kawadler at wayne@theprojectnyc.org or call 347-802-7400. After you RSVP, a Zoom link will be sent to you.

This story first appeared on amNY.com

