League of Women Voters NYC highlights Constitution Day on BronxNet

A better understanding of the Constitution can lead to a greater awareness of our role in shaping our communities and our nation. To help further constitutional literacy, the League of Women Voters of the City of New York (LWVNYC) will be distributing copies of the Constitution to people in six New York State assembly districts around New York City, including two – districts 78 and 86 – in the Bronx, on Constitution Day Friday, Sept. 17.

BronxNet is working with LWVNYC to provide and encourage constitutional and other civic education via special programs on the BronxNet TV channels and at bronxnet.tv. Experts including LWVNYC Co-President and Board Director Diane Burrows, Board Director Pat Manning, and Co-Chair Criminal Justice Committee Michele Figueroa will appear on BronxNet’s OPEN and Dialogo Abierto shows to discuss Constitution Day, the Constitution, absentee voting, voter suppression and other related topics.

In-depth discussions will be broadcast on OPEN Tuesday with Host Rhina Valentin on Tuesday Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on OPEN Friday with Host Sonyi Lopez on Friday Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., both on BronxNet channel 67 Optimum/2133 Fios. Dialogo Abierto Host Javier Gomez will conduct an interview in Spanish on BronxNet channel 69 Optimum/2135 Fios. All episodes are simultaneously webcast at www.bronxnet.tv.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the League of Women Voters of the City of New York. The Constitution Day activities and programming reflect our BronxNet’s ongoing commitment to provide Bronxites and others with the full spectrum of information they need to vote and participate in other civic processes, with a solid base of knowledge,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe.

Included in the content being shared is information on potential changes to New York State voting laws, based on two amendments to the New York State Constitution that will be on the ballot on Election Day Nov. 2, 2021. The Same Day Voter Registration Amendment, Proposal No. 3, would allow our laws to be changed which could allow people to register to vote less than 10 days prior to an election, while a no vote maintains the current requirement to register 10 days in advance. The No Excuse Absentee Voting Amendment, Proposal No. 4, would allow voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason while a no vote would continue to allow it for only three reasons – illness, physical disability or absence from the county of residence.

Encouraging participation in every election local and other is a big part of the LWVNYC and BronxNet push.

“One of the biggest goals of The League of Women Voters is to help voters get the information they need to make their choices, and to reinforce that their voice and vote matters. Being on the streets of New York to hand out free copies of the Constitution with election information is a fun way to deliver that message. We are thrilled to have BronxNet as a media partner to really enhance our outreach,” said LWVNYC Co-President Diane Burrows.