Law firm delivers lunch to Children’s Hospital at Montefiore

Barasch McGarry, a longtime advocate for first responders and the entire 9/11 community, brought lunch to the Children’s Hospital, at Montefiore on May 8.

The law firm has also provided meals for medical professionals at hospitals across the city and Long Island including Glen Cove Hospital, New York Presbyterian, Mount Sinai Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center, Stony Brook University Hospital, Staten Island University Hospital and Southside Hospital.

“These people are our heroes – they need to be fed and they need to be taken care of, so they can take care of us,” said Michael Barasch, managing partner of Barasch McGarry. “In this time of need, we are proud to support first responders who have been forced to sleep in their cars and the medical providers working extended shifts to protect the public health. We owe them all an enormous debt of gratitude.”

Barasch McGarry represents more than 20,000 first responders and survivors with 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund claims. The firm successfully advocated for the Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act, which extended the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund until 2092.