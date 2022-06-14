Landscape and garden improvement with Bronx Times Home Pros 

It’s not too late to do outdoor plantings, and there are plenty of gardeners to choose from in Bronx Times Home Pros that can help. But first, here are some choice places in New York City to shop for your plants this spring.

Gowanus Nursery, at 9 Carroll Street, features curated plant selections including perennials, woody plants, herbs, fruits and vegetables. Check the native woodland poppy, fantastic in dry shade.

Chelsea Garden Center at 444 Vanbrunt Street in Red Hook and 87 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg, has plenty of space for indoor and outdoor plants. Check out the Sansevieria — also known as the “snake plant.” It makes a great addition to any indoor garden.

Dragonetti Brothers at 1875 Ralph Avenue, features a robust online shopping experience for outdoor and indoor plants, whether you want to enhance your curb appeal or the living room.

If you’re considering other kinds of home improvement projects for the spring, check out interior designers, architects, and contractors.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for New York City Home Pros here. Schneps takes no fee from any job you book through the service.