KZA Realty Group announces new lease for Bronx-based Essen Health Care

In its latest real estate endeavor, KZA has announced the lease commencement of Essen Health Care’s newest location, found at 800 St. Ann’s Ave., in the Bronx. The location will be an extension of the business’s already established integrated health care system that provides high quality, accessible and cost efficient services to patients of the Bronx.

KZA Realty Group represented both the owner and tenant, Jackson Joy Retail Master Lessee LLC, during April’s negotiation of the 10-year lease at 800 St. Ann’s Ave. The 5,383-square-foot commercial space will be located on the first floor of the building, which is currently home to more than 600 apartments and local businesses. Public bus and subway lines are located within walking distance, along with Third Avenue and the Bronx’s up-and-coming commercial center known as the HUB.

“The onset of the COVID-19 crisis has put many members of the community in need, and that is why we are both excited and proud to announce the addition of Essen Health Care with this lease agreement” said Kathy Zamechansky, president of KZA Realty Group. “As a company that has been long committed to the development of the Bronx, we hope Essen Health Care will continue their outstanding service in the fields of accessible healthcare and specialty services to those in need.”

Essen Heath Care has been providing quality services to underserved communities for more than 20 years. Originally founded in 1999, the organization started off with a single primary care office opened by founder Dr. Sumir Sahgal in the southern part of the Bronx. The facility became focused on improving accessibility to quality care in underserved areas, especially for patients reliant on Medicaid. This included high-cost specialty services such as cardiology, endocrinology, women’s health and psychiatry which were often hard to come by. Today, the organization now serves these areas and more, with a span of more than 30 multi-specialty centers throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island.