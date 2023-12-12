KZA Realty’s Kathy Zamechansky earns prestigious recognition for outstanding achievements

Kathy Zamechansky, president and CEO of KZA Realty, recently received two prestigious awards recognizing excellence in community service and real estate.

In October, at St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction’s 30th Annual Grace Awards Gala, Zamechansky was recognized for her unwavering commitment to harm reduction and substance use issues, embodying traits of empathy, mercy and grace. SACHR in the Bronx offers vital health resources like needle exchange, counseling, acupuncture and buprenorphine treatment, addressing basic needs (showers, food, clothing) and providing outreach, leadership programs and education for high-risk populations.

“We’ve collaborated with Kathy on various boards, witnessing her decades-long heroism for the Bronx and NYC,” said Michael Brady, partner at Canon Strategy Group. “She’s a behind-the-scenes champion, always there for organizations and individuals, making a transformative impact without seeking recognition.”

Joyce Rivera, Founder and CEO of SACHR said, “Kathy is a personal advocate for St. Ann’s and we are forever grateful for her trailblazing contributions. Her generosity and leadership exemplify compassion, determination, innovation, and courage, advancing humane, health-oriented public policies.”

Also, the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) awarded Ms. Zamechansky the Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award for her continuous advocacy on government levels.

“As a real estate trade association with 14,000 members, our mission is to advocate for the industry. The Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award recognizes members who advocate for realtors and homeowners on various government levels. Kathy Zamechansky, a top NYC commercial real estate broker, is a deserving recipient due to her decades of work and advocacy efforts that revitalized the Bronx,” said Tony D’Anzica, President of HGAR.

“At KZA Realty Group, our commitment extends beyond profession; we believe in excelling in government, business, and grassroots connections for the betterment of the Bronx,” Zamechansky said. “Our goal is to catalyze meaningful transformation through community involvement, education, job training, and minority participation, ultimately building a more vibrant and thriving Bronx for future generations.”

With more than 20 years in public service and 15 as a consultant, Zamechansky excels in government, business and grassroots connections, achieving tangible results. Her career includes key roles such as chief of staff, assistant to a congress member, director of community boards, and president of the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corp. before founding her firm in the late ’80s.

