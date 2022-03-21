With its second Bronx location, Krispy Kreme is coming to The Hub on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme is set to open its second Bronx storefront in the borough’s iconic commercial center, The Hub, on Tuesday, and is offering 30 lucky patrons a tasty opportunity to have their trademark glazed doughnuts free for a whole a year.

The new location, at 396 E. 149th St., which is New York City’s 13th Krispy Kreme opening since 2020, will be open seven days a week from Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Throughout its opening week, the store will randomly award 30 lucky guests a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

South Bronx patrons can purchase doughnuts via in-shop takeout, and by ordering online or through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery.

The new shop will employ more than 30 new team members and managers. The first Bronx Krispy Kreme location in the Fordham Manor section opened in 2020, on East Fordham Road between Marion and Decatur avenues.

“Our amazing new South Bronx shop will treat residents, commuters and visitors to the world’s most delicious doughnuts,” said Quay Parham, general manager of the new location. “We are thrilled to be expanding in this vibrant and dynamic community and look forward to being a great neighbor and sharing a lot of joy here.”

