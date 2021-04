Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Due to COVID-19, local grocery wholesaler Krasdale Foods’ was unable to host its annual International Women’s Day event, but that didn’t stop them from supporting Bronx families.

With a 112-year history of giving back to the borough, Krasdale demonstrated their support by donating hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies earlier this month from Bronx-based Troops 1033 and 1039 to sweeten the day for Women and families in need at WIN NYC.