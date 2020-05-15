Food

Krasdale Foods cares for Bronx residents by giving back to the local community

Posted on AvatarBy
Krasdale delivers food to the community.
Courtesy of Krasdale

Local grocery wholesaler Krasdale Foods has been a staple in the Bronx for the past 111 years.

This week Krasdale Foods delivered about 600 reusable shopping bags stuffed with products such as instant macaroni and cheese, rice, canned vegetables, beans, granola bars, condensed milk, applesauce,and cereal to local Bronx communities.

On Thursday, Krasdale along with Councilman Rafael Salamanca dropped off the bags at Erma Cava at 887 Southern Blvd. Today, Krasdale Foods along with Councilman Ruben Diaz, distributed bags at Rain Community Center at 2660 Bailey Ave.

Krasdale delivers food to the community. Courtesy of Krasdale

Salamanca praised Krasdale for their generous donation to the community.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>