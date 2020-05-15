Krasdale Foods cares for Bronx residents by giving back to the local community

Local grocery wholesaler Krasdale Foods has been a staple in the Bronx for the past 111 years.
This week Krasdale Foods delivered about 600 reusable shopping bags stuffed with products such as instant macaroni and cheese, rice, canned vegetables, beans, granola bars, condensed milk, applesauce,and cereal to local Bronx communities.
On Thursday, Krasdale along with Councilman Rafael Salamanca dropped off the bags at Erma Cava at 887 Southern Blvd. Today, Krasdale Foods along with Councilman Ruben Diaz, distributed bags at Rain Community Center at 2660 Bailey Ave.
Salamanca praised Krasdale for their generous donation to the community.
During these difficult times, it’s crucial that we look out for our most vulnerable. Thank you, @BuyKrasdale, for the much needed donations and to the @NYPD41Pct and Bronx Community Board 2 (@BxCB2) for the ongoing collaboration. pic.twitter.com/jEpWZWYAqs
— Rafael Salamanca, Jr (@Salamancajr80) May 14, 2020