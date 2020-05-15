Krasdale Foods cares for Bronx residents by giving back to the local community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Local grocery wholesaler Krasdale Foods has been a staple in the Bronx for the past 111 years.

This week Krasdale Foods delivered about 600 reusable shopping bags stuffed with products such as instant macaroni and cheese, rice, canned vegetables, beans, granola bars, condensed milk, applesauce,and cereal to local Bronx communities.

On Thursday, Krasdale along with Councilman Rafael Salamanca dropped off the bags at Erma Cava at 887 Southern Blvd. Today, Krasdale Foods along with Councilman Ruben Diaz, distributed bags at Rain Community Center at 2660 Bailey Ave.

Salamanca praised Krasdale for their generous donation to the community.