Killer arrested for March murder in Charlotte Gardens

By Jason Cohen and Robert Pozarycki
The NYPD arrested Anthony Diaz on Oct. 1, 20212, for a March murder.
A Bronx man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old in March.

On Oct. 1, Anthony Diaz, 23, 1915 Southern Blvd., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

On March 4, Eric Swinney, ofd Bronx, was shot and killed at 12:41 a.m. at the corner of East 173rd Street and Boston Road in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting at the location, found Swinney shot several times in the torso.

Responding EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

