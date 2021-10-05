Killer arrested for March murder in Charlotte Gardens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old in March.

On Oct. 1, Anthony Diaz, 23, 1915 Southern Blvd., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

On March 4, Eric Swinney, ofd Bronx, was shot and killed at 12:41 a.m. at the corner of East 173rd Street and Boston Road in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting at the location, found Swinney shot several times in the torso.

Responding EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.