Bronx-based Just Write Community Project among recipients of mini-grant from Aaron Judge’s ALL RISE Foundation

The Bronx-based Just Write Community Project, dedicated to empowering youth, community members, and families through the power of writing, has been selected as a February 2025 recipient of a Mini-Grant from New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s charitable organization, the ALL RISE Foundation.

The organization was awarded a $2,500 grant in recognition of its alignment with the ALL RISE Foundation’s mission to inspire young people to become responsible citizens and achieve their full potential.

The ALL RISE Foundation specifically recognized the Just Write Community Project’s “Write Now!” program, which trains young aspiring writers to become authors. Through this initiative, students participate in writing workshops and team-building activities that foster creativity, self-expression, and a sense of community while enhancing their writing skills and expanding their vocabularies.

With this grant, the Just Write Community Project will be able to host additional writing workshops and team-building sessions, providing more opportunities for youth and mentors to collaborate. The funding will also support the purchase of games, creative supplies, and writing materials, making the Write Now! sessions even more engaging and interactive.

In addition to the Just Write Community Project, the February 2025 Mini-Grant recipients also include the Assistance League of Stockton and the ACTS Foundation, both based in California.

The Assistance League of Stockton provides new clothing to underprivileged and homeless children in San Joaquin County. Each child receives a set of essentials, including jeans, a T-shirt, a hoodie, underwear, socks, personal hygiene products, school supplies, and gift cards. After serving 856 children across 101 schools in 2024, the organization will use the Mini-Grant to expand its reach and support even more children in need.

The ACTS Foundation, serving Fresno County, works to provide food, housing, and educational resources to underserved residents in Central Valley. The Mini-Grant will help expand its mentorship program to accommodate a growing number of youth participants. Each mentor currently works with 68 children, offering personalized support through educational workshops and activities designed to strengthen academic skills. These sessions cover essential topics such as study strategies, time management, homework assistance, and career exploration, equipping students with the tools they need to succeed.

“The ALL RISE Mini-Grants continue to support activities that foster confidence, teamwork, and decision-making skills in alignment with the ALL RISE mission,” said ALL RISE Foundation Founder Aaron Judge. “I am pleased that these organizations are dedicated to nurturing individual students while providing life skills and opportunities that help them grow both in the classroom and the community.”