‘Jazz at Lincoln Center’ presents ‘Songs We Love’ at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present “Jazz at Lincoln Center: Songs We Love”— a celebration of the history of American jazz spotlighting next-generation jazz stars and iconic songs from the 1920s-1950s — on Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

“Songs We Love” was first presented as the 2016 Season Opener at “Jazz at Lincoln Center” in New York City. True to its mission “to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy,” “Jazz at Lincoln Center” provides a wide range of concert presenters an opportunity to offer excellent jazz programming while introducing to a broader audience the musicians who will reinterpret and reimagine the sound of jazz for years to come. For more than three decades, “Jazz at Lincoln Center” has been a global advocate for jazz, culture and arts education.

In “Songs We Love,” a superb ensemble of up-and-coming players, schooled and tested on the stages of “Jazz at Lincoln Center” and concert halls around the world, will revisit some of the great songs from the first decades of jazz. Join the journey through the early decades of jazz and experience the captivating styles of the genre’s iconic singers and talented ensemble, led by bandleader, trombonist Mariel Bildsten. The cast also features vocalists Vuyo Sotashe, Brianna Thomas and Shenel Johns, as well as Gabe Medd on trumpet, Lucas Pino playing reeds, Mathis Picard on piano, Mark Lewandowski on bass and drummer TJ Reddick.