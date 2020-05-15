Jadakiss sends over 250 pizzas to Bronx, Harlem and Yonkers medical centers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The iconic New York rapper who last year confessed a strong admiration for pizza crust has given much than just that to some uptown health systems today.

In the spirit of aiding front line medical workers and Friday, May 15 also being national pizza party day, Jadakiss donated 250 pizzas to medicals centers throughout in the Bronx, Harlem and Yonkers as part of the Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative.

That movement is a coordinated effort by an online local pizza ordering platform Slice to support both healthcare professionals and small business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has delivered hundreds of pies from independent pizzerias to be to workers at care centers, hospitals, clinics and shelters since March 21, according to Slice.

Now with the aid of Jadakiss among other volunteers, Pizza vs. Pandemic has raised a reported $442,000 and donated over 18,000 pies in total.

Today’s special delivery is also being sent in a custom Jadakiss pizza box that highlights pizza crust in all of its splendor.