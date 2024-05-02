NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx celebrates ‘Take Your Child To Work Day’

On Thursday, April 25, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx welcomed over 40 young adults for “Take Your Child to Work Day.”
Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals

Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals
Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals

The all-day event, which included the children of Jacobi and North Central Bronx staff members, allowed the visitors to tour the facility and visit the hyperbaric chamber, simulation lab, as well as the pediatric emergency department.

 

