It’s Up to You, New York, New York

Tonight, sing along with the Peace of Heart Choir as they perform "New York, New York" at 7:02 p.m.

By Paul Schindler

The Peace of Heart Choir is a voluntary community ensemble that emerged following the tragedy of 9/11 to promote healing, diversity, and community bonding. The choir partners with social service agencies to perform free concerts for communities and individuals in need — in shelters, hospitals, senior housing facilities, and homes and workplaces for New Yorkers with disabilities.

Tonight, April 16, the choir will present a live Facebook feed of members — exercising appropriate social distancing through digital means — singing “New York, New York” at 7:02 p.m., immediately following the nightly “Clap Because We Care” show of citizen appreciation for workers on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sing along from their windows, rooftops, fire escapes, and terraces. Anyone who records themselves singing along is encouraged to share the video on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook using the hashtag #NewYorkSingsAlong.

The choir’s performance will be simulcast on WKCR 89.9FM and WBAI 99.5 FM.

The choir, led by Robert René Galván, is brainstorming additional sing-along performances in the coming weeks.

For complete information on tonight’s sing-along, visit facebook.com/NewYorkSingsAlong. To learn more about the choir, visit peaceofheartchoir.org.

This story first appeared on GayCityNews.com