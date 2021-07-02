‘It’s going to be amazing’: Macy’s July 4 fireworks show back in full force

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show is back this year in full force.

Last year, the show had to be limited to smaller displays across multiple days and was mostly a virtual event due to the pandemic.

“It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be energizing, it’s going to be another mark of our rebirth,” said de Blasio. “It’s going to be beautiful to have this big celebration, to be back together to recognize that every single day we are overcoming COVID.”

The viewing points for the fireworks display will be in Manhattan along FDR Drive at 23rd street, 34th street, and 42nd street. In Queens, the displays can be viewed from Gantry Plaza State Park, Hunter’s Point South Park. And in Brooklyn, the displays will be in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, East River State Park, and Transmitter Park.

There will be dedicated viewing areas and street closures, including the FDR Drive, at 3 PM. No large backpacks, umbrellas, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, or alcoholic beverages will be allowed into viewing areas. Access into the public viewing areas for the firework shows will begin at 6:30 PM. The actual fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 PM.

“There are lots of precautions being taken by the NYPD to make sure everyone is safe,” said de Blasio.

Unlike previous years, vehicular traffic will be stopped on the Williamsburg bridge and the 59th street Ed Koch Bridge. As a measure of safety, plainclothes officers will be scattered around the city. There will be metal detectors at the viewing points and the police will be conducting searches.

“It is important for New Yorkers to know, at this time there are absolutely no credible threats regarding the 4th of July fireworks celebration,” said Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. “We will have officers virtually everywhere throughout this event.”

Holmes also encouraged New Yorkers to use public transportation, as getting around the city in a vehicle will be difficult from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be mobile vaccination sites set up across the city on July 4th, as the city continues its effort to get New Yorkers vaccinated.