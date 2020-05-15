It’s for you! Massive python found hiding in Soundview mailbox

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This big fella was not following social distancing protocol.

Around 7:30 a.m., police in the Bronx found a massive, 8-foot python that slithered into a residential mailbox in north Soundview within the confines of the 43rd Precinct.

The snake, which rivals the basilisk kept away in Hogwarts’ chamber of secrets was promptly and safely removed by an ESU squad of the NYPD and is being safely transported to an NYC animal care center, the NYPD confirmed.

While police are still “shedding through details on the incident such as how a python wound up in a residential mailbox, there does not appear to be any resulting injuries to people or the reptilian at this time.

The NYPD did not comment on whether or not “he who must not be named” has returned.