Husband of Bronx daycare owner sentenced to 45 years for deadly drug trafficking operation

Kingsbridge community members attended the Sept. 15, 2024 street co-naming ceremony honoring Nicholas Dominici, the infant who was killed by exposure to fentanyl at his day care in 2023.

A Bronx man was sentenced on Oct. 16 to 45 years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation run out of a daycare owned by his wife, which resulted in the tragic death of 22-month-old Nicholas Dominici and left three other children injured in September 2023.

Felix Herrera Garcia, 35, will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Herrera Garcia pleaded guilty in June 2024 to charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and serious injury, as well as possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin. Court records revealed that Herrera Garcia and his accomplices hid more than 11 kilograms of the deadly drugs in secret compartments throughout the Divino Niño daycare in the Kingsbridge neighborhood, which was owned by Herrera Garcia’s wife, Grei Mendez.

“This case highlights the devastating impact of the fentanyl epidemic and the heartbreaking toll it takes on innocent lives,” said Williams in a statement. “Today’s sentence sends a strong message that those who put children’s lives at risk in connection with narcotics trafficking will be held accountable.”

Dominici, who died from fentanyl exposure, was recently honored with a street co-naming in his Kingsbridge neighborhood.

Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, another accomplice, pleaded guilty in May for his involvement in the operation, while Mendez has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in Bronx Criminal Court on Nov. 19.

