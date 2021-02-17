Hunts Point’s Next Chapter: Building on the Foundation of the 2004 Vision Plan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By: James Patchett & Councilmember Rafael Salamanca

For most New Yorkers, the name Hunts Point conjures up a picture of bustling food markets, but the

vibrant community Hunts Point is far more than that. In addition to the city’s Food Distribution Center,

which provides almost five billion pounds of food to restaurants, supermarkets, and bodegas, Hunts

Point is home to 12,000 residents. Many of them work in essential industries helping the city respond to

and recover from COVID-19. It is also a peninsula at high risk from sea level rise and more severe storms.

Because of the unique importance of Hunts Point, in 2004, the city and the community developed the

Hunts Point Vision Plan through a joint planning process. The plan focused on improving the quality of

life and overall community safety, and subsequently brought hundreds of new jobs and opportunities to

residents.

Over 40 acres of new waterfront parks allow community members to enjoy open space with their

families. Reconfigured traffic intersections divert truck traffic, making the area safer for cyclists and

pedestrians alike. Prohibiting new waste facilities within the residential part of the neighborhood also

supports environmental justice for residents of the peninsula.

The Hunts Point Vision Plan also created a roadmap for economic development. We are very proud of

the results. Together, we created thousands of well-paying industrial jobs with low barriers to entry, and

brought new workforce resources to community members, including connections to new jobs for 4,000

residents of the neighborhood. This is substantial progress, but there is more to be done and new

challenges to address head-on.

For example, Hunts Point still faces the challenges of climate change, and continues to have higher rates

of poverty, unemployment, and negative health outcomes than many other parts of the city. The reality

is the Bronx felt the health and economic blows of COVID-19 more deeply than other boroughs. This

past summer, Bronx Community Districts 1 and 2 consistently had the 10th highest death rates in the

city with positive test rates were well above the average. In June, unemployment projections neared

30%, again well above the city average of 20% unemployment. Critical gaps in access to broadband

internet, childcare and other quarantine realities have made this difficult year even harder for Hunts

Point’s residents.

These inequities have highlighted the imperative to revisit the needs of the community. Together we are

facilitating engagement to guide future investments in Hunts Point. Building on the successes of 2004

Vision Plan, the city will work with local community members to create an updated plan, with specific

recommendations for new projects we can advance together. This vision will guide the city’s investment

in Hunts Point for the next 20 years, include clear implementation plans, and bring many other city

agencies to the table.

We want to hear all the voices of Hunts Point. Starting this spring, we will begin listening to the Hunts

Point community about their goals for their neighborhood’s future. We will engage with small business

owners, seniors, students, community organizations, first-generation New Yorkers–all the groups that

make the neighborhood unique. We feel strongly this effort must be led by the community. To that end,

the Pratt Center for Community Development will lead our engagement efforts, to place the

community’s voice at the center of planning process. Pratt has worked in the South Bronx for over 30

years and is joined by Barretto Bay Strategies and Mainland Media, both Bronx-based firms, as well as

the Hunts Point & Longwood Community Coalition, a group of community-based organizations focused

on improving the lives of people in the South Bronx. We could not be more excited to work with this

team.

We are holding the first remote public workshop about the planning effort on Thursday, March 4 at 6:30

pm. We urge residents to take part in the meeting so we hear what you love about your community,

what your vision is for its future, and how we can work together to make that vision a reality.

We have accomplished a great deal together in the past several years. We have torn down the Spofford

Juvenile Detention Center, removing a longstanding blight on Hunts Point, and replaced it with

affordable housing, nonprofit space, and much more. We have centered community listening and

visioning in all our work, building a partnership with residents where they drive change and hold us

accountable. Through close partnership among our offices, the consultants and stakeholders that are

part of the process, and most importantly, with the community, we can make serious progress toward

our goal of equitable recovery and a better future for Hunts Point.

James Patchett is the President and CEO of New York City Economic Development

Corporation.Rafael Salamanca Jr. is the Council Member for the 17th District of the New York

City Council, representing the South Bronx and serves as Chair of the Land Use Committee.