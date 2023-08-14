Huntington Free Library begins first-ever restoration project

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Huntington Free Library and Reading at Westchester Square is undergoing a historic makeover, with plenty more to look forward to in the near future.

Part of a 5-year capital project that also includes the library’s window restoration, ADA ramp installation, archive facility build-out and landscape renovation, the roof assessment phase marks the very first time any portion of the city landmark, located at 9 Westchester Square, has seen a restoration since its opening on Oct. 17, 1891.

“After so many years of being on top of every crack and leak with the bare minimum amount resource, we are now in a position to finally start to see this magnificent structure return to its original splendor,,” said Angel Hernandez, Huntington library president.

The library’s roof has seen its fair share of repairs since then, however. With limited resources always an obstacle for the institution, more than 30 years of modern asphalt served as the only material protecting the structure from the elements. Patches of random materials marked several spots on the roof where constant leaks threatened its roof infrastructure. Yet, with proceeds from a recent property sale and generous funding from state Sen. Nathalia Fernandez and Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, the library can return to its original state.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the restoration of the Huntington Free Library,” said Fernandez. “Preserving our beautiful Bronx legacy is vital to our growth and education as a borough. The library is a one-of-a-kind landmark in The Bronx and its preservation will benefit our community now and for generations to come.”

The roof restoration will include dark grey stone slate — composite to the original models. Antique copper roof finials, weathervanes and other Victorian ornaments will replicate the originals once affixed to the structure and now lost over time. Reinforcements of certain areas of the roof substrate will ensure it for many more years to come while a fresh coat of paint along the eaves and fascia boards will serve as the icing. This first phase of the restoration project will last two months, while plans to commence the ADA ramp installation are immediately wrapping up.