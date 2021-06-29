HGAR donates $1K to Castle Hill YMCA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Castle Hill YMCA in the Bronx.

Located in South Central Bronx, the Castle Hill YMCA is the only New York City YMCA to offer an outdoor pool, as well as state-of-the-art exercise equipment, an indoor pool, child care while you work out, and a community committed to helping local residents achieve their goals.

The Castle Hill YMCA exposes youth and adults to educational programming and encourages healthy lifestyles. Some of their most popular programs include: Summer Camp, After School, Holiday Camps, Aquatic and Sports programs, Teen Center and Silver Sneakers for Seniors. Every holiday season, they also run a toy drive for needy children, along with the HGAR Bronx Chapter, and distribute the toys on Christmas.

The Castle Hill YMCA has offered Summer Day Camp to hundreds of children in the borough of the Bronx for more than 60 years. The Summer Day Camp serves all children in the borough of the Bronx.

“This grant request will help leverage the current financial aid dollars needed to offset the fees paid by parents, enabling their children to attend the Summer Day Camp,” said Sharlene Brown, executive director of the Castle Hill YMCA. “The more financial aid raised, the more children will be in our programs instead of either home alone or on the streets. We are grateful for this donation.”

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.