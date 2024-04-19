Affordable housing lottery opens in the South Bronx, with rent starting at $3,105

The 414 East 152nd Street apartment building has 25 units available.

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 414 E. 152nd St. The building has 25 available units, including eight studios, 16 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $106,458 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $3,105. One-bedroom units will be $3,317 in rent and the singular two-bedroom unit will be $3,963.

Residents of these units will have access to a shared laundry room, air conditioning, Internet, cable or satellite TV, an elevator, accessible entrance and security cameras.

This lottery closes June 7. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

