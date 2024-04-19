Housing

Affordable housing lottery opens in the South Bronx, with rent starting at $3,105

By Posted on
The 414 East 152nd Street Apartments has 25 units available.
The 414 East 152nd Street apartment building has 25 units available.
Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 414 E. 152nd St. The building has 25 available units, including eight studios, 16 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $106,458 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $3,105. One-bedroom units will be $3,317 in rent and the singular two-bedroom unit will be $3,963.

The interior of a unit at 414 East 152nd Street.
The interior of a unit at 414 East 152nd Street. Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

Residents of these units will have access to a shared laundry room, air conditioning, Internet, cable or satellite TV, an elevator, accessible entrance and security cameras.

This lottery closes June 7. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Ashlynn Perez

Ashlynn Perez is a University of Missouri-Columbia student and editorial intern at the Bronx Times.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC