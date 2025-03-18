Housing lottery wrapping up for eight units in Riverdale, rent starts at $2,375

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A housing lottery is nearing its deadline for eight units in an eight-story residential building at 3641 Johnson Ave. in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

The building consists of 26 residences, with 18 offered at market rate and the remaining eight designated for the lottery, which runs through March 24. Applications must be submitted by that date. The units are available to individuals and households earning up to 130% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $201,890.

Four of the available units are one-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $2,375. Each unit can accommodate up to three residents, with eligible household incomes ranging from $81,429 to $181,740.

The remaining four units are two-bedroom apartments, with a monthly rent of $2,650. These units can accommodate households of up to five people, with a combined annual income between $90,858 and $218,010.

Each unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances, USB-equipped charging outlets, and smart controls for heating and cooling. Additional amenities include high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV access, dishwashers, intercom systems, and premium kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes. Tenants will be responsible for electricity and electric heating costs.

The building offers a range of amenities, including bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a rooftop terrace, security cameras, a security guard, a doorman, a concierge, a recycling center, an on-site resident manager, a virtual doorman, an elevator, and an accessible entrance.

It is both smoke-free and pet-friendly, allowing multiple pets per residence. The neighborhood boasts a high walkability score, with several schools nearby, including BedRock Preschool, Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, and the Ethical Culture Fieldston School.

Designed by Michael Kang Architect and developed by C&Z Realty Development, the building prioritizes modern convenience and accessibility.

Applicants must meet the housing and income requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3641 Johnson Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.