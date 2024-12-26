Housing lottery launches for 86 units at 13-story residential building in Mott Haven, rent starts at $1,852

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 86 units in a 13-story residential building at 120 E. 144th St. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

This building has 450 total residences, with 364 being offered at market rate. The affordable 86 units have been set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $124,240.

Three of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $1,852. No more than two people can reside in each of the units, with a household income between $67,852-$99,440 annually.

Another 59 units are one-bedroom, costing $1,974 a month in rent. Up to three people are allowed to live in each unit, as long as they collectively earn between $72,686-$111,840 in annual income.

The last 24 units are two-bedroom and cost $2,351 in monthly rent. Households of up to five people are permitted to live in each of these units. These households must combine for an annual income ranging from $87,326-$134,160.

Amenities available for residents of this building include a dishwasher in each unit, a yoga/dance studio, a business center, a party room, a rooftop terrace, a children’s playroom, a gymnasium, a concierge, a doorman, an attended parking lot, an accessible entrance and an elevator.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with a dog park and other outdoor areas located nearby. A dog washing station can also be found in the building. Pets cannot weigh more than 45 pounds to be allowed in this residential building.

Amenity fees will be waived for the first year of the residents’ leases. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including heat and stove. However, hot water is included in the rent.

S. Wieder Architect PC designed the building at 120 E. 144th St., while Beitel Group developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 120 E. 144th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 24. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 120 East 144th Street Apartments, c/o 5 Star Affordable Inc., 481 Wythe Ave., Unit #101, Brooklyn, NY 11249.