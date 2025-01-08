Bronx housing lottery opens for 13 affordable units in Allerton, rent starts at $2,520

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 13 units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 790 Allerton Ave, in the Allerton neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building has 43 total residences, with 30 being at market rate. The other 13 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $201,890.

Eight of the units set aside are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,520. Up to three people are allowed to live in each of these units. Those residing there must combine for an annual income ranging from $86,400-$181,740.

The other five units are two-bedroom, costing $2,795 a month in rent. Households of up to five people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to earn $95,829-$218,010 annually.

Amenities available for residents include washers and dryers, air-conditioning, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests and an intercommunication device.

Other amenities found throughout the property include parking garages, a gymnasium, an elevator, an outdoor rooftop terrace, security cameras and an accessible entrance. The building is also smoke-free. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including heat, stove and hot water.

The building was designed by Michael S. Mazzella, while Louis Vele of 790 Allerton LLC developed it.

Applicants must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 24. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 790 Allerton Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.