Housing lottery nearing end for 11 units in Concourse Village residential building, rent starts at $2,684

A housing lottery will be coming to a close on Aug. 25 for 11 units in the 8-story residential building at 947 College Ave. in Concourse Village.

The building has 17 total residences, with six at market rate. Each of the 11 units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Five of the residences in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units. The rent for these units is $2,684 a month. Up to three people are allowed to live in these units, as long as they combine to earn $101,418-$189,540 in annual income.

The other six residences are two-bedroom units. They have a monthly rent of $3,025. As many as five people can reside in these units. The required combined annual income among residents of each unit must range from $118,218-$227,500.

Residents of this building will have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. They will be responsible for electricity, including the stoves, heat and hot water. Other features of the building include security cameras, package lockers, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Andrew Freedman Home, the Melrose Library, Elston Gene Howard Field, the Governor Smith Playground, the Flynn Playground, Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park, Joyce Kilmer Park, Franz Sigel Park, Railroad Park and Yolanda García Park are all located near 947 College Ave.

Schools in the area include P.S. 140 The Eagle School, P.S. 146 Edward J. Collins, M.S. 301 Paul L. Dunbar, the South Bronx Classical Charter School IV and All Hallows High School.

There are multiple outlets for mass transportation nearby. The Melrose train station provides service for the Harlem line, the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station services the 4 train and the 167th Street subway station services the B and D trains. Additionally, there are bus stops in within close proximity to the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx6, Bx6-SBS, Bx13, Bx15, Bx21, Bx32, Bx35, Bx41 and BxM4 lines.

Sion Associates designed the building at 947 College Ave., while Gurwinder Singh of Kulwant Properties developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 947 College Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 25. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 947 College Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.