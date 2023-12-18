Housing Connect opens new affordable housing lottery in Mount Hope

A rendering shows the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments in The Bronx, which are being leased through NYC Housing Connect.

A rendering shows the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments in The Bronx, which are being leased through NYC Housing Connect.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The city announced a new affordable housing lottery in Mount Hope this week. The building joins seven others in the NYC Housing Connect portal.

According to the portal, the new complex at 1761 Walton Ave. in the southwest Bronx — called the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments — has one-, two- and three-bedroom units for families of up to seven people. The 86 apartments will be rented out for between 30% and 80% of the area median income (AMI) — half of which will be reserved for Bronx Community District 5 residents, 5% for city employees, 5% for mobility impaired people and 2% for vision and/or hearing impaired people.

Rent is priced depending on the AMI the apartment is listed at, as well as the household size and household income. Rents range from $617 for a one bedroom at 30% AMI to $2,592 for a three bedroom at 80% AMI. According to the city, the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments have a variety of amenities, including bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, new finishes, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, an elevator, an accessible entrance, outdoor areas and a virtual doorman, among others.

The units are being leased through NYC Housing Connect, which is the city’s application portal for affordable rental and homeownership opportunities across the five boroughs. Prospective tenants must meet household size and income requirements to be eligible for the lottery.

In Bronx Community District 5, around 40% of people live below the poverty line, according to the New York City Finance Board’s neighborhood profiles, making an average annual income of just $26,482. That total represents a much higher average of people living below the poverty line than in Bronx County (29.7%) and New York City (19.6%).

The Mt. Hope Walton Apartments are one of eight in the Bronx with open NYC Housing Connect lottery applications as of Dec. 18. The seven others are at 1429 East Gun Hill Road, 3470 Fort Independence St., 405 East 146th St., 2330 Cambreleng Ave., 3073 Barker Ave., 1739 Grave Ave., and 2072 Anthony Ave.

To apply for a unit at the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments, fill out an online application at housingconnect.nyc.gov or request an application by mail through a self addressed envelope to: Mt. Hope Walton Apartments c/o 456 Compliance, 456 East 173rd Street, 1st Floor, Bronx, NY 10457.

There is no fee to apply for the Mt. Hope Walton Apartments. The lottery application period ends on Feb. 13, 2024.

Para solicitar a los departamentos Mt. Hope Walton, llena la forma en housingconnect.nyc.gov o pedir una solicitud por correo hasta el 13 de febrero: Mt. Hope Walton Apartments c/o 456 Compliance, 456 East 173rd Street, 1st Floor, Bronx, NY 10457. No hay tarifa para la solicitud.

Se puede encontrar más información de los departamentos y las otras loterías abiertas en el Bronx online en NYC Housing Connect.

Reach Camille Botello at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes