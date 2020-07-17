Hope Center on University Avenue holds 4th of July virtual bowling tournament

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Saturday, July 4, the Hope Center for HIV & Nursing Care had a small virtual bowling tournament with some of the staff and residents.

Resident Denise Howard scored an impressive 150. Everyone who took part received prizes and Howard won a care package, which was her favorite cereal, socks, puzzle books and a cowboy hat.

“It was wonderful seeing our residents having so much fun during the bowling tournament, perhaps we can compete against other centers next year,” said Tina Redwood, recreation director at Hope Center.