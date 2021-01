Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the pandemic tore through nursing homes during the past nine months, miraculously the Hope cEnter remained COVID-19 free.

So with 2021 on the doorstep, Hope Center staff on University Avenue made sure their residents had good holiday food and treats for Christmas, as well as tasty punches, finger food and sweet chocolates for New Year’s Eve 2021.