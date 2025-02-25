Historic Huntington Free Library graffitied, renewing concerns about attached abandoned building

Fresh graffiti (right) was spray painted on the historic Huntington Free Library on Feb. 24, 2025.

Fresh graffiti (right) was spray painted on the historic Huntington Free Library on Feb. 24, 2025.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Huntington Free Library and Reading Room (HFL), a city-designated historical landmark in Westchester Square, was graffitied the night of Feb. 24, prompting new concerns over security and the abandoned property attached to it.

The HFL dates back to the 1880s and was created “to provide a place where all persons without distinction of race or creed may assemble for the purpose of reading, study, education and self-improvement.”

Library president and borough historian Angel Hernandez told the Bronx Times he stopped by the HFL for an errand around 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 and saw a man inside the moat, which is accessible from the backyard.

It was very dark, Hernandez said, and when he called out to alert the man that he was standing on the power line that runs from the street, the person left through the yard of the abandoned building next door. That was when Hernandez noticed the graffiti on HFL’s wall.

Hernandez said he often worries about safety and security at his workplace, which shares a walkway with a now-vacant building that once belonged to the HFL.

The vacant building was purchased two years ago by the New York Public Library and still sits empty — becoming an eyesore and an easy target, Hernandez said.

“It was supposed to be a library for the community, but we’ve heard nothing from them,” he said.

Land use records from 2016 show that the NYPL was given approval by the community board and borough president to turn the building into a new library with energy-efficient glass construction and state-of-the-art computer facilities. The connector between the two buildings was planned to be demolished.

The new library was expected to be completed in 2019, according to the records. In approving the project, then-Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said that the new facility “will illuminate the surrounding area, much the way knowledge illuminates the mind and spirit.”

Today, that potential remains unfulfilled. An NYPL spokesperson told the Bronx Times that the city’s Department of Design and Construction would be responsible for separating the two buildings and planning the new library but could not speak to a potential timeline.

Now, the empty building is a safety concern for those living and working nearby.

The NYPL spokesperson said they have taken security precautions, including boarding the windows, replacing the gate and chaining the door.

Still, Hernandez and others worry about the fact that no one using or regularly monitoring the space.

“Whatever happens to this building that people think is abandoned — graffiti, vandalism or whatever — is eventually gonna spread to our building, which is exactly what happened,” Hernandez said.

What’s happening next door

The graffiti incident was the second time in recent years that the HFL suffered damage from vandalism. Someone broke into the library in Feb. 2023, and although nothing was stolen, the repairs cost thousands of dollars, said Hernandez.

Being attached to a building seemingly neglected by its owner, the city, has become a liability for the HFL, he said.

Hernandez said the NYPL’s building is graffitied, some of the bricks are crumbling, the windowsills have rusty residue, and the lawn is often overgrown and weeded. Although the door is nailed shut, people can easily wander the property, he said.

Other than lawnmowing, little other meaningful care seems to occur at the property regularly, said Hernandez. “It looks like the perfect crack house.”

He especially worries about the metal panels starting to hang loose from the top edge of the building. If one flew off on a windy day, “It’s a lawsuit waiting to happen,” he said.

People in the neighborhood assume that the HFL is still responsible for the attached site, which causes frequent misunderstandings, Hernandez said.

For instance, on one occasion, there was a dead opossum on the steps of the vacant building — and residents called HFL to complain.

Meanwhile, the HFL is investing in its own maintenance. Last year, the library completed major renovations, including roof restoration for the first time since its construction in the 1880s, along with new front steps and a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Window repairs are planned next, but Hernandez said he questions the widsom of doing expensive work while the property next door sits in disrepair.

He is tired of worrying about a building over which he has no control, he said. Someone, whether the NYPL or not, should step up to care for 9 Westchester Square. “We’re so frustrated with the situation.”

At a minimum, he wants fencing and a public-facing sign indicating that the building belongs to the NYPL. But until that happens, the HFL has cameras, but he believes additional measures may be necessary.

“When vandalizers see a gate, cameras and a floodlight, they’re gonna think twice,” he said.

Hernandez said he is disappointed to see yet another abandoned property in the Bronx, especially one that has historic value and was supposed to contribute to the community.

“This is a shame,” he said. “This wouldn’t happen on Fifth Avenue. Why does this happen in Westchester Square?”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes