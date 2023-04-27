Creatives, NYC’s hip-hop royalty is seeking a logo for genre’s golden anniversary. Here’s how to enter.

With hip-hop’s 50th Anniversary nearing on Aug. 11, rapper and Bronx hip-hop Ambassador KRS-One is calling on creatives and graphic designers across the world to put their unique stamp on a commemorative logo for this summer’s golden anniversary.

The logo contest launches on Friday, April 28 and will run until 11:59 p.m. on May 31, KRS-One announced at a press conference on Tuesday. The logos will be judged by hip-hop luminaries such as Kid Capri, GrandMaster Caz, and KRS-One.

Contest officials told the Bronx Times that they are currently seeking a fourth judge role, ideally filled by a woman associated with the genre and culture.

It was Clive Campbell aka DJ Kool Herc, on Aug. 11, 1973, who changed music and the Bronx’s association with hip-hop, forever.

It was at a “back to school event” at the now-iconic 1520 Sedgwick Ave. apartment building where, through the use of a sound system, Herc began to invent the technique of breaks, or breakbeats, which led to it being popularized by other artists like Afrika Bambaataa and Bronx crew Universal Zulu Nation and Grand Wizzard Theodore.

In the lead up to the Aug. 11 anniversary, KRS-One, real name Kris Parker, and others in the hip-hop community, will lead a series of community-based programs including a masterclass in hip-hop culture, as well as classes and popup exhibits to showcase the history and movements associated with the genre.

“The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is a global movement that speaks to the grit, voice, and power of how it came to be in the first place — we used our voices when they tried to silence us. We used our creativity when they tried to stifle us,” said KRS-One. “We created the culture because we wanted to stand out and stand up for our artistry. Hip Hop is the people’s movement. I am excited to showcase this to the world in space, where it all began at 1520 Sedgwick in the Community Center. It feels right to be here, where it all began.”

KRS-One’s 30-year career comes with a catalog of bangers including “Sound of da Police,” “Love’s Gonna Get’cha,” and “My Philosophy” while being hailed as “ one of the most influential lyricists of all time,” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Of course, the Bronx is set to open a physical space dedicated to the genre — The Universal Hip-Hop Museum — which is scheduled to open in 2024. The museum has been hailed as a tourist hub honoring the music genre’s influence over art, music, fashion, film, marketing and entertainment, and celebrating the pioneers who built the culture, such as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, DJ Red Alert, Run DMC and the aforementioned KRS-One.

Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman joined together on Jan. 29 at the construction site of the museum to announce $5 million in federal funding to help preserve and celebrate hip-hop music’s history and influence over American culture.