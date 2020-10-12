Hells Angels members indicted for shooting rivals in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two alleged members of the Hells Angels were indicted Wednesday, Oct. 7 on murder, attempted murder and additional charges for a shooting in Allerton that killed a man.

“The defendants allegedly shot the two victims, in retaliation for a January 2020 shooting outside the Hell’s Angels headquarters on Longstreet Avenue, in the Bronx,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendants allegedly conspired and carried out this horrific violence in a residential area, near a busy intersection in broad daylight. These retaliatory shootings hurt our communities and must stop.”

The defendants, Frank Tatulli, 58, of 97 Hollywood Ave., and Sayanon Thongthawath, 29, of 43-15 53rd St. in Queens, alleged members of the Hells Angels, have been arraigned on second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree conspiracy.

According to the investigation, on the afternoon of May 2, the defendants drove to 2522 Holland Ave., where they approached Francisco Rosado, 51, and Javier Cruz, 42, alleged members of the Pagans motorcycle gang. Tatulli and Thongthawath shot at Rosado, striking him five times in the head, neck and back. The defendants also struck Cruz once in the arm. Rosado was pronounced dead at the scene and Cruz refused medical attention.

Tatulli was arraigned Oct. 6 and Thongthawath on Sept. 16. Remand was continued and they are due back in court Dec. 22.

Anthony Destefano, 27, of 718 Vincent Ave., alleged member of Satan’s Soldiers, was arraigned on Aug. 24, on first-degree manslaughter, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree conspiracy for his role in the incident. Bail was set at $350,000 cash bond and he is due back in court Dec. 22.