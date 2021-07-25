Health Department to conduct mosquito adulticiding to reduce risk of West Nile virus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the city Health Department will conduct an adulticide treatment in the Bronx. Trucks will spray pesticides in sections of the Bronx on Monday, July 26, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. In case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, application will be delayed until Tuesday, July 27.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low to people and pets. Some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected.

To stay safe during spraying:

Stay indoors, whenever possible.

Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, you may wish to close air conditioner vents, or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying:

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

Always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

Reducing exposure to mosquitoes

Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.

Report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv. For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.