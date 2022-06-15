Happy the Elephant is not a human, according to NY Court of Appeals. But has a legal precedent been set for cases on behalf of nonhuman animals?

“[Happy’s] captivity is inherently unjust and inhumane,” wrote Rivera in her dissent. “It is an affront to a civilized society, and every day she remains a captive — a spectacle for humans — we, too, are diminished.”

Wilson, in his dissent, said he worries that the court’s decision denies and denigrates “the human capacity for understanding, empathy and compassion.”

The dissents, NhRP told the Bronx Times, serve as vindication for advocates who have long bemoaned animals being kept in captive environments at zoos. Happy’s legal team said it will “consider our legal options and next steps in New York,” after further analysis of the court’s decision and dissents.

And Happy’s case could be a launchpad for future cases and legal challengers of other animals held in similar captive situations. The NhRP currently has elephant rights cases underway in California, and said they plan to use the Court of Appeals’ dissents in other cases nationwide.

“What’s clear right now is that these dissents, as well as the fact that Happy had a hearing in the highest court of the state in which she’s been imprisoned for half a century, offer tremendous hope for a future where elephants no longer suffer as Happy has and where nonhuman rights are protected alongside human rights,” NhRP said in a statement. “At the same time, this is not just a loss for Happy, whose freedom was at stake in this case and who remains imprisoned in a Bronx Zoo exhibit. It’s also a loss for everyone who cares about upholding and strengthening our most cherished values and principles of justice — autonomy, liberty, equality, and fairness — and ensuring our legal system is free of arbitrary reasoning and that no one is denied basic rights simply because of who they are.”