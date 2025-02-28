Guardian Angels begin regular patrol of new migrant shelter site

Arnaldo Salinas, senior director of the Guardian Angels, led a rally and patrol presence at the new Bruckner Blvd. migrant shelter site on Feb. 28, 2025.

Arnaldo Salinas, senior director of the Guardian Angels, led a rally and patrol presence at the new Bruckner Blvd. migrant shelter site on Feb. 28, 2025.

The Guardian Angels have begun patrolling outside the newly-opened South Bronx migrant shelter wearing their signature red jackets and berets, in an effort they hope will deter crime and ease residents’ fears over public safety. The nonprofit group, founded by current Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, has worked the streets of NYC since 1979.

Working alongside volunteer residents and clergy, the Guardian Angels held a rally Friday, announcing plans to patrol East 141st Street and Bruckner Avenue five days a week on rotating shifts.

The 2,200-bed shelter, which has faced fierce community opposition, opened on Feb. 22 and now appears to be processing many more residents for move-in. As the Guardian Angels and others rallied outside, a steady stream of men arrived with bags and suitcases and lined up outside to be checked in.

Pastor Boyde Singletary, who was part of the rally and had organized previous rallies against the shelter, told the Bronx Times that he has already seen people he assumed to be migrants smoking and shooting up drugs on the street nearby. “At any moment, they could snap,” he said.

Singletary said he and fellow volunteers plan to receive training on self-defense and conflict de-escalation. While he doesn’t expect to confront many violent situations, they should be prepared just in case, he said. “If we don’t protect women and children, who will?

The Guardian Angels has received numerous calls from concerned residents asking for their presence, Senior Director Arnaldo Salinas told the Bronx Times.

Salinas said he grew up five blocks from the shelter site and remembers the 1960s and 70s when the South Bronx was overrun with crime and violence. With the shelter, “It looks like we’re reverting back to the old days,” he said.

The city said it has implemented security measures at the shelter, including metal detectors, ID checks, a curfew and security guards, and also said it would provide residents a way to contact shelter management with any problems or concerns. The Bronx Times contacted City Hall to ask whether such contact information exists and has not yet received a reply.

Speaking to the small group of rally attendees, Salinas called for more community members to come forward. “Unless we, the citizenry of New York, stand up to what’s going on here, it’s going to continue,” he said. He called on residents to “stop Monday-morning quarterbacking” and come out in numbers to make their opposition heard.

“People need to wake up,” said Salinas.

Moving with caution

As the shelter fills, people who live and work nearby said they are going about their lives with increased caution.

An employee of a nearby business said that his small team of five is worried about vehicle thefts and break-ins and that no one walks to the train alone anymore.

He has seen NYPD officers outside the shelter, which “does make us feel safe,” but wishes there were more. “Four on 2,200 is not the best odds.”

A Riverdale resident who requested not to have her name published said she attends an art school across the street and is there full-time most days. She said that as a white woman, she worries about being targeted while walking to the train.

She plans to donate money to the Guardian Angels, she said. “This is a travesty.”

Tyreek Goodman, who is running for City Council District 8, took the mic to directly address the group of migrants waiting outside. “You are not our enemy. We are not your enemy,” he told them. “We’re not here to target y’all.”

However, Goodman said he was disappointed at the lack of continued engagement from elected officials in opposing the shelter. “We don’t have time for political games. This is real life.”

In this rally and those prior, Singletary and other residents expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the city before opening the shelter and now. He and others have many questions about security at the site and how much money is flowing to it, and from where. “We will patrol every week until we get an answer,” he said.

